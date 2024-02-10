Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 101.7% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $2,261,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 48.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $7,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PSA. Truist Financial increased their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $284.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.60. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $15,170,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

