Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.60

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 138522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Macquarie raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Publicis Groupe
Publicis Groupe Trading Up 1.2 %
About Publicis Groupe
Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Publicis Groupe
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Stock Average Calculator
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.