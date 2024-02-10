Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXSAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Pyxis Tankers has raised its dividend by an average of 129.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXSAP opened at $24.50 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

