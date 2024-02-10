Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Issued By Zacks Research

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNR. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$178.21.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$173.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$166.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$156.96. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$174.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

