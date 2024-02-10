Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Issued By Zacks Research

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.72 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $147.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $161.77.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

