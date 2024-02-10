Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.09. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $12.04 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2024 earnings at $12.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$131.42.

TSE BMO opened at C$124.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$136.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$126.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$117.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

