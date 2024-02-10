Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Qualys by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 626,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after buying an additional 185,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,892,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $14,095,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Qualys by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,582,000 after buying an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

QLYS traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,515. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.94. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $905,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,146,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $905,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,146,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

