Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95 to $5.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million to $610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.68 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.950-5.270 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Get Qualys alerts:

View Our Latest Report on QLYS

Qualys Stock Up 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys stock opened at $171.85 on Friday. Qualys has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.94.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,445.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,573.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Qualys by 40.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.