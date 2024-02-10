Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.950-5.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.0 million-$610.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $617.2 million. Qualys also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.95 to $5.27 EPS.
Several analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.57.
In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Qualys by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Qualys by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,416,000 after buying an additional 62,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Qualys by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
