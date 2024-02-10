Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.65% of Quanta Services worth $177,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,853,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $92,251,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $210.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.33 and a 1 year high of $219.17. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.29.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.