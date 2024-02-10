Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Trading Down 7.4%

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.23. 96,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 874,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDN. Barclays assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Radian Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96.

Radian Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 31,549 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radian Group

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

