Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Rani Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of RANI opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Rani Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $189.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Talat Imran bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,382.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga sold 5,265,165 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $10,582,981.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $16,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Talat Imran acquired 20,000 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,382.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $77,540 over the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rani Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Rani Therapeutics by 83.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rani Therapeutics by 352.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

