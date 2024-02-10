Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27, reports. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. Rapid7 updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.210 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.520-0.550 EPS.

Rapid7 Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of RPD stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Rapid7 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Featured Stories

