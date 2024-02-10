RBG (LON:RBGP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.50

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.95 ($0.12), with a volume of 184334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

RBG Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £9.29 million, a P/E ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.15.

About RBG

(Get Free Report)

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.