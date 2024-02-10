Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) were up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 2,064,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,840,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $56,153.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,407,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,814,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 925,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,335.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $56,153.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,407,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,814,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,778 over the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.