Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Plug Power from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Plug Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

