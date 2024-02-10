Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.750-10.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.75-10.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RRX. TheStreet cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRX

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $152.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently -160.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.