REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading 8.1% Higher

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 308,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 628,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.03. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 262.18%. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,451 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

