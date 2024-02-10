Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,797 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.02.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

