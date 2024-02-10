Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.12.

Shares of RF stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

