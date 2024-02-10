Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

FRBK opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 76.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $39,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 97.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

