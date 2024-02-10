ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $227.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.30.

NYSE RMD opened at $184.63 on Tuesday. ResMed has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.32.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in ResMed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

