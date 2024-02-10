Reviewing HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) & Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of HCI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Root shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of HCI Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Root shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HCI Group and Root’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group $499.56 million 1.61 -$58.51 million $4.34 21.61 Root $331.50 million 0.33 -$297.70 million ($12.72) -0.60

Analyst Ratings

HCI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for HCI Group and Root, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Root 1 7 1 0 2.00

HCI Group presently has a consensus target price of $93.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.49%. Root has a consensus target price of $8.31, suggesting a potential upside of 9.66%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than HCI Group.

Profitability

This table compares HCI Group and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group 8.36% 25.25% 2.63% Root -54.81% -79.67% -14.69%

Volatility & Risk

HCI Group has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HCI Group beats Root on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HCI Group

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates waterfront properties and retail shopping centers, and an office building, as well as commercial properties for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS, an online policy administration platform; Harmony, a policy administration platform; ClaimColony, an end-to-end claims management platform; and AtlasViewer, a mapping and data visualization platform. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Root

(Get Free Report)

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.