Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.33.

NYSE:REXR opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $63.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

