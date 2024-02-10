RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

RGC Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. RGC Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $196.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 14.75%. Equities research analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 43.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 176,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 728.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 327,167 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 349,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 120.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 84,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Further Reading

