Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.23% of Roblox worth $38,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $44.40 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 652.99% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,778,992.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,778,992.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $46.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $95,621.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,049. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

