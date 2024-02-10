Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.58.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCI.B. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
