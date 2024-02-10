Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCI.B. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$61.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.15 and a 1-year high of C$67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$62.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.60.

(Get Free Report

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.