Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Rambus Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.22. Rambus has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $76.38.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,106 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

