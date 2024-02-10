Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $75.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Onsemi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.92.

Get Onsemi alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ON

Onsemi Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.11.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.