Royal Bank of Canada Boosts nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $72.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $66.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

