Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.50.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $97.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.67. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The firm has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,285,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,788,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,898,970,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,038 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,196,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.