Royal Bank of Canada Trims Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Target Price to $60.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CARR. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.10%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

