RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of XOM opened at $101.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

