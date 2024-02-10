RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $47.11.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

