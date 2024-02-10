Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sanara MedTech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Sanara MedTech Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sanara MedTech has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanara MedTech will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sanara MedTech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

