Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Hits New 12-Month High at $247.00

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 247 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 244 ($3.06), with a volume of 260345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.07).

The firm has a market cap of £290.92 million, a PE ratio of 938.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 234.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 231.34.

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

