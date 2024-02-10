Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647,100 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.68% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $128,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $90.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,142. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $90.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

