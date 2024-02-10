S&CO Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

S&CO Inc. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 54,262 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,593,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,047,030. The stock has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

