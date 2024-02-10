S&CO Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 2.1% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 136,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,813,000 after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE APD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.84. 2,381,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,921. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.12. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

