S&CO Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,779 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 44,427,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,193,408. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. The company has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on T. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

