S&CO Inc. Has $432,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

S&CO Inc. lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.2 %

CTAS stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $618.22. 280,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,370. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $626.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $588.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.99.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

