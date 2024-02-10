S&CO Inc. Lowers Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,548 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America comprises about 1.2% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $14,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 62.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 938.3% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 62.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

LILA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. 312,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

