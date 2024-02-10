S&CO Inc. Purchases 5,592 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.05% of Atlanta Braves worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 11.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 448,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 5.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 22.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 43.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,776 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,197,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,203 shares during the period. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of BATRK stock remained flat at $40.56 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 190,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,134. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $50.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

