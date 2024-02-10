S&CO Inc. Raises Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

S&CO Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHPT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 11,391,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,441,306. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868 over the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

