S&CO Inc. Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

S&CO Inc. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

PayPal Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $58.91. 31,421,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,922,610. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $82.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

