S&CO Inc. Reduces Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

S&CO Inc. decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.05. 1,401,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,143. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.