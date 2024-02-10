S&CO Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

S&CO Inc. decreased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc. owned 0.06% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LSXMA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.32. 761,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,578. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

