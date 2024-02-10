Scotiabank Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$25.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ERO. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.31.

Ero Copper Stock Down 0.2 %

About Ero Copper

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$20.96 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.18.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

