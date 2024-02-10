Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.20% of HealthEquity worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ HQY traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.61. 441,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $80.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 234.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on HealthEquity

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.