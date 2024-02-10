Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,899 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $14,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,538,000 after buying an additional 367,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $961,574,000 after buying an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after buying an additional 1,014,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $522.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,055. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $487.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

